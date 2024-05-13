104 companies of CAPF to guard as Odisha begins poll march

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha police deployed a whopping 17,000 police personnel ahead of the first phase of elections which comprises four Parliamentary constituencies comprising a large chunk of left wing extremism (LWE) affected districts.

Of 7,298 polling stations designated for the fourth phase of polls on Monday, around 537 are affected by LWE.

“A total of 17,000 police personnel of different ranks have been deployed for the fourth phase of polls. The deployment includes 104 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 66 platoons of State Armed Police (SAP),” DGP, Arun Kumar Sarangi told mediapersons on Sunday.

Out of eight districts going to polls on Monday, six districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi are affected by LWE. To ensure the elections passes off smoothly in these places, 138 parties of CAPF and 37 units of Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) have been deployed to carry out area domination exercises and provide security at the polling booths and its staff, said Sarangi.

ADG (Operations) Dev Datta Singh is camping in Kalahandi to monitor anti-Naxal operations during elections. To provide quick response in case of an emergency, Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided one dedicated helicopter to Odisha Police to airdrop the security personnel.