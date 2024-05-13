Audit raises payment trouble for chariot wood in Odisha

BARIPADA: In Baripada, the Endowments and Forest departments in Mayurbhanj district are under scrutiny following an audit report uncovering a debt of Rs 60 lakh owed for wood procurement for Haribaldevjew’s chariot construction.

The Forest department, responsible for supplying wood, has reportedly been facing challenges in obtaining payment from the Endowments department despite multiple requests. Regional chief conservator of forests and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve, Prakash Chand Gogineni, clarified that while the provision mandates free wood for Puri’s chariots, payment should be made for any other place that constructs chariot for the deities.

The audit report flagged discrepancies, indicating that despite receiving wood, the Endowments department failed to pay. Officials are now investigating responsibilities, with a high-level meeting convened recently to address the issue. Despite reminders from Baripada, Karanjia, and Rairangpur divisions, the Endowments department has yet to make any payment.

As per audit report, the officials of forest divisions were responsible and Endowments department accountable for not paying as per the value of wood, the officer stated.