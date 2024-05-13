Disputed Kotia villages in Odisha's Koraput record healthy voter turnout

BHUBANESWAR: The Kotia cluster of villages in Odisha's Koraput district, which has been caught in a dispute over neighbouring Andhra Pradesh's claims, recorded a good voter turnout as the state went into polls in the fourth phase on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal said already 53 per cent people in Kotia panchayat have cast their votes in nine polling stations till 1 pm. The highest voter turnout of 86 per cent was recorded at the Talakanti polling station, followed by Gumelpadar with 73.68 per cent. Koraput district administration left no stone unturned to ensure the voters exercise their franchise.

District Collector Keerti Vasan had earlier emphasised that efforts will be made to guide voters towards Odisha’s polling stations. Kotia sarpanch Leu Gamel reaffirmed the allegiance of the 21 villages to Odisha, stating the state’s contributions to their development is immense.

For the Kotia panchayat, the district administration has set up nine polling booths for about 5,502 registered voters this election, comprising 2,589 males and 2,913 females. Similarly, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh administration set up three polling stations for the people of Kotia. It has around 2,554 registered voters with 1,198 males and 1,356 females.