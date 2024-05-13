East Coast Railway to run more summer special trains

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to cater to passengers’ needs, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced special train services to avoid rush of passengers in regular trains during summer. These trains will connect important destinations, offering convenience, comfort, and safety for seamless journeys and memorable experiences throughout the season.

The special summer train services will operate on convenient schedules allowing passengers to plan their trips according to their preferences. Whether it is a weekend getaway or an extended holiday, the special trains will provide a perfect solution for hassle-free travel.

Apart from the summer special trains announced earlier, ECoR has planned to run more such trains towards important destinations to cater the travel needs of the passengers. The new special trains included Bhubaneswar-Mumbai LTT, Berhmapur-Secunderabad and Berhmapur-Surat.

Apart from this, reviewing the passengers’ profile, ECoR is also planning to avoid heavy rush of passengers in regular trains by introducing single-trip special trains to important destination points.

The trains to be introduced are Sambalpur-Kacheguda, Khurda Road-Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar-Pune, Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT, Puri-Paldhi, Bhubaneswar-Chennai, Sambalpur-Chennai, Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru, Berhmapur-Kacheguda and Sambalpur-Bengaluru. Passengers have been urged to plan their journey accordingly and search for special trains from their boarding points for their destinations where they can get confirmed tickets for their comfort journey.