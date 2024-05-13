Free power scheme to be launched in July: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday reiterated that consumers using less than 100 units of electricity will not have to pay power bill from July under the BJD government.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Western Odisha districts, the chief minister made a whirlwind tour of the area during which he addressed election meetings at Bangomunda, Muribahal in Kantabanji Assembly segment, Balangir and Bargarh. The chief minister asked the people whether they were happy that he is contesting from Kantabanji. And they answered in the affirmative.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition leaders, the chief minister said they are telling lies and shedding crocodile tears for the people. He urged the people at Bangomunda and Muribahal to bless him and vote for ‘Jodi Sankha’ (Conch).

Addressing the meetings, Pandian said the chief minister will sign the first file on electricity bill waiver on June 9 after getting elected. Referring to the candidature of the chief minister from the Kantabanji Assembly seat, the BJD leader said, “People of all constituencies of the state want him to be their nominee. But the chief minister selected Kantabanji as he wants to transform the constituency.”

Pandian said the chief minister will win from Kantabanji with a record margin and create history. Citing the prime minister’s announcement of hike in minimum support price to paddy farmers to Rs 3,000 per quintal, Pandian said the PM remembers farmers when elections are around.

During the meeting in Bargarh, Pandian asked what the Centre has done for the promotion of Sambalpuri language. “The chief minister had written to the Centre five times for inclusion of Sambalpuri language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution but the latter ignored the state’s demand,” he said.