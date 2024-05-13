NGT rejects affidavit of Odisha government on Satkosia tourism

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed dissatisfaction over the state government’s counter affidavit to a petition alleging harmful tourism activities inside Satkosia Tiger Reserve and Satkosia gorge of Mahanadi river under the garb of eco-tourism.

The NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata observed that the counter affidavit was silent with regard to the structures that have been constructed in the ecologically-sensitive area. The petition was filed by Wildlife Society of Orissa.

“The state authorities, are, therefore, directed to file fresh affidavit within four weeks addressing location of construction, activities under eco-tourism, carrying capacity, number of visitors as well as sustainability of ecosystem,” the bench of B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Arun Kumar Verma (Expert Member) said on Friday and fixed July 22 as the next date for further consideration of the matter.

According to the petition, more than 16 cottage tents - seven of them having AC facility with attendant dining huts - have been set up during tourist season for eight months from October to May as part of the ‘Badmul Sand Resort’ in Satkosia. In the resort, bonfires are lit at night and sand sports are organised along with folk music and dance which are extremely disturbing to the wildlife.

“Construction of tents and sheds for tourists in the ecologically sensitive area will bring irreparable damage to the local environment, biodiversity,” the petition stated. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy appeared on the petitioner’s behalf.

Ealier on May 10, the bench had directed the government to file its counter affidavit, particularly with reference to the Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary and the issues involved in the case.

Satkosia gorge having a length of almost 14 mile that runs through the Tiger Reserve is one of the largest river gorges of the state. The area was declared as a Ramsar Site in 2021.