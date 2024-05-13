Odisha: Deprived of government facilities, villagers threaten to boycott polls

RASALPUR (BHOGRAI): Deprived of government benefits since the past several decades, flood-affected residents of ward nos 19, 20 ad 21 of Rasalpur village under Mayurbhanj’s Baliapal block have threatened to boycott the upcoming elections.

Sources said though the village comes under Basta constituency, ward nos 19, 20 and 21 particularly, are located near Bhograi constituency. These areas are cut off from the rest of the village due to presence of the Subarnarekha river and hence cannot avail the benefits provided by the government in their constituency.

Villagers said they had to travel around 20 km by road to reach Baliapal block via Uludu and Kalikapur in Jaleswar block, or ferry across Subarnarekha river using a boat, for any official work or to avail medical facilities. To add to the residents’ woes, despite being located near Bhograi, these wards cannot avail the benefits provided under the constituency as their residentship is under Basta.

Nirmal Das and others said around 2,500 people reside in these wards and bear the brunt of floods in Subarnarekha river every year. Also, there are no proper facilities for health, education, communication, water supply, pension for the elderly, street light arrangement etc, as all important government offices are located in Baliapal which is quite far from their areas.

“In such situations, we are forced to take a boat to reach Baliapal. Even during a medical emergency, people are forced to take a boat to reach the IDCO health centre in Baliapal as that is the only proper mode of communication,” they said.