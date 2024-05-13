Odisha's politically sensitive Ganjam district witnesses sporadic conflicts on polling day

BHUBANESWAR: Politically sensitive Ganjam district witnessed incidents of sporadic clashes when polling commenced in Odisha in the fourth phase on Monday. Chief Electoral Officer, Nikunja Bihari Dhal said that there have been some minor skirmishes in the Chikiti area and the police were alerted.

"I have spoken with the Ganjam Collector and Berhampur SP and asked them to ensure polling continues smoothly in the Berhampur parliamentary constituency, especially Chikiti area," said Dhal.

The CEO also requested the citizens of Berhampur, Gopalpur and Chhatrapur areas having sizeable urban populations to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

Videos of poll-related minor violence in various places of Ganjam went viral on the day in which members of two groups can be seen clashing with each other. Group clashes among supporters of the ruling BJD and BJP were reported in areas like Maisanpur. Police said that they are looking into the matter and action will be initiated accordingly.