Koraput district records 76.98 per cent voter turnout

JEYPORE: The Koraput Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of approximately 76.98 per cent, dispelling speculations of over 80 per cent participation. Polling commenced at 7 am across various polling booths in rural areas of Koraput and Rayagada districts but gradually slowed down, culminating in a final turnout of 61.43 percent by 5 pm.

Varied voter turnout was recorded across different assembly constituencies, with Bissamcuttack recording 67.99 per cent, Gunupur 57.44 pc, Rayagada 63.20 pc, Jeypore 66.58 pc, Koraput 55.35 pc, Laxmipur 58.66 pc, and Pottangi 63.20 per cent.

The turnout marked a significant decrease from the previous election in 2019 that recorded 75.30 per cent voting.

Allegations of dissatisfaction with the current system and inadequate transportation arrangements for rural voters were cited as possible factors contributing to the lower turnout. Despite these challenges, the district administration of Koraput had undertaken extensive efforts to motivate voters, particularly in tribal areas, in the lead-up to the election.

Notably, polling in Maoist-prone areas such as Bandhugaon, Laxmipur, Narayanpatana, Pottangi, Nandapur, Lamataput, and Boipariguda went off peacefully. Elaborate security measures were implemented by the police administration, including the deployment of DVF, SOG, and BSF in LWE areas.

Borders of Odisha were sealed in Bandhugon, Pottangi, Nandapur, Padwa, Jalaput, and Kotpad to prevent infiltration by outlaws from neighbouring states during the voting process.

Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar confirmed the peaceful conduct of the entire process, including in Maoist-affected areas, with no reports of untoward incidents. “The polling has been completed peacefully across Koraput and the polling personnel with EVMs are returning with proper security,” he added.