Manash Sahoo new VC of OUHS

BHUBANESWAR: The Governor and Chancellor of Universities Raghubar Das has appointed Dr Manash Ranjan Sahoo as the vice-chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences. Dr Sahoo is currently the professor and head of department of general surgery at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Notifying this on Monday, Governor’s office informed that he will hold office for a period of four years from the date on which he enters office or till he attains the age of 70 years under sub section (6) of section 9 of OUHS Act, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Having done his MBBS and MS from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack he pursued a fellowship in surgical gastroenterology from Sri Ram Chandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai. Dr Sahoo has a teaching experience of over 26 years and six years as a professor. He is also the chairman of medical board of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Prior to Dr Sahoo’s appointment, Datteswar Hota was the first vice-chancellor of the health university. His appointment was for one year. The Odisha health university was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last year in March on the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik.

Medical colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in health sciences starting from modern medicine to dental science, ayurveda, homoeopathy, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and other allied health sciences courses were brought under its ambit from the 2023-24 academic session.