Odisha CM held captive, controlled like a puppet, alleges BJP

BHUBANESWAR: As the heat of the election rises in the state, the BJP on Monday stepped up its attack on the BJD, alleging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is being held captive and manipulated like a puppet.

Holding a media conference addressed jointly by five senior leaders - state president Manmohan Samal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda along with MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Pratap Sarangi, the party raised concern on the chief minister’s physical and mental condition saying the videos released during the election campaign carrying his messages appeared to be artificial intelligence (AI) generated deepfakes.

Panda, the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Kendrapara, said, “The government is now caged. Naveen Babu has been held captive. One man (indirect reference to bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian) is controlling the chief minister. He is the only person always seen with the CM.”

Panda alleged, AI generated pre-recorded videos of the chief minister are being released to give the impression that the BJD chief is talking live to the voters. “The way the video messages are manufactured from a helicopter or his rare public appearances and speeches with his close aide holding the microphone are quite different from actual recorded videos. It seems the person is controlling the speech of the chief minister which is serious. Now, the Odia Asmita is at stake,” he said.

People of the state have the right to know if the chief minister is actually talking to them or the videos are artificially manufactured. They have every right to be aware of his health condition, Panda added.