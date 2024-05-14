Panigrahy injured in scuffle with Independent candidate

BHUBANESWAR: Pradeep Panigrahy, BJP’s Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency candidate, sustained grievous injuries after he allegedly came under attack from former Berhampur mayor Siba Shankar Dash in Goshani Nuagaon area of the city on Monday.

Sources said, after the completion of polling at booth 132 and 133, when the election party was preparing to leave, BJP agents noticed that the EVMs were not sealed. They objected and informed the matter to their leaders, prompting Panigrahy to arrive at the spot with his supporters.

Gosani Nuagaon IIC Smrutirekha Pradhan and other police officials also reached the spot. During a discussion among Pradeep, polling officials and police, Siba arrived and allegedly physically assaulted the BJP MP candidate. This led to a scuffle, leaving both injured. However, Pradeep sustained bleeding injuries on his right shoulder and complained of chest pain. While Siba was overpowered and taken to the police station, police rushed him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Later, polling officials sealed both the EVMs and left to deposit them at the treasury. Meanwhile, hundreds of Gosani Nuagaon residents, including women gheraoed the police station, demanding Siba’s release.

Police said the incident may have been a fallout of the long-standing animosity between Siba and Pradeep which started in 2019.