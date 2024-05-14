Special Court issues NBW against ex-legislator Anubhav Mohanty

CUTTACK: The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Cuttack, Deepankar Bal, dealing with cases against MPs and MLAs, on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against MP Anubhav Mohanty in a case of cruelty and insulting modesty of a woman brought by his wife Varsha Priyadarshini in December 2020, prior to their divorce.

On December 21, 2023, the Orissa High Court had ruled against the Family Court order and held that Anubhav Mohanty is entitled to get a decree of divorce in his favour. Anubhav is the BJD MP from Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituency who joined BJP on April 1. Assistant public prosecutor (APP) Afroz Ahmed said, “The special court issued the NBW and directed the inspector-in-charge of Purighat police station to execute it taking serious note of continued absence of Anubhav Mohanty from hearing for framing of charges in the case.

”The trial court directed for production of Anubhav before it by the police on May 23, the date fixed for framing of charges against the actor-turned-politician. Initially, Anubhav was summoned by the court to appear before it on May 10. The framing of charges was deferred to May 13 as Anubhav moved a time petition on that day. But when a time-petition was again moved by his counsel on Monday, the trial court issued the NBW”, the APP said.