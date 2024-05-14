Twin city students excel in Class XI and XII exams

BHUBANESWAR: Students of schools affiliated to CBSE in the twin city excelled in the Class X and XII board examinations, the results of which were announced on Monday. Many of them recorded 100 per cent results.
In Class XII Science examination, Sanat Mishra of Lajpat Rai DAV school, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar’s ODM Public School’s Ronit Kumar Rout scored 99.2 pc each emerging as state toppers in the stream. Overall, both Sanat and Ronit scored 100 out of 100 in three subjects. SAI International school students Sashwat Panigrahi and Adyasha Syam emerged state toppers in Commerce and Humanities streams of Class XII by securing 99.2 per cent and 99 per cent respectively.
KiiT International School reported 100 per cent first division in both Class X and XII. Around 45 per cent of Class X and XII students scored above 90 per cent. Aadyashaa Dash of Class X scored 98 per cent to emerge the school topper. In Class XII, Sneha Kumari scored the highest 97 per cent marks in Science, Palak Samantray and Priyanka Das scored 97.4 per cent in Commerce while Basundhara Roy of Humanities secured 97.4 per cent to become school toppers.
Students of KiiT who were enrolled under the SEN Global Initiative, which focuses on providing quality education to special children, also did well. All the 11 SEN students passed with first division, with the top scorer achieving 87 per cent. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta congratul ated the students on their success.
Similarly, students of Mother’s Public School scored 100 per cent pass percentage. At the school located in Unit-1, Bhubaneswar, 174 students appeared the Class X exam and 100 of them scored above 90 per cent. Khirabdi Samal topped the school with 98.6 per cent. Similarly in Class XII, more than 115 students of the school scored above 90 per cent. Snehasish Mohanty topped the Science stream with 97.6 per cent, Nikhil Sahoo in Commerce stream with 97.2 per cent and in Humanities Shreya Shreerupa Sahoo topped with 95.4 per cent.
Students of DAV group of schools in the capital city also excelled. At DAV-Pokhariput, 87.08 per cent students cleared Class X. Of the 194 students who wrote the exam, 104 scored more than 90 per cent. Anwesha Priyadarshini topped with 98.4 per cent. In Class XII, of 258 students, 72 scored above 90 per cent and Priya Kumar Sahu topped the Science stream, while Priyashi Patnaik and Arpit Ayush Kar scored the highest marks in Commerce and Humanities streams respectively.
Similarly, Pratik Sarangi of DAV-Kalinga Nagar topped the Class X exam with 99.4 per cent. In Class XII, Krishna Jena scored the highest of 96.2 per cent in Science. At DAV-Unit 8, Amrit Bhal, Payel Panda, Sampreeti Roy and Shivani Rout brought laurels to the school by being the Class X toppers of the school with 493 marks (98.6 per cent).
In Class XII Science stream, the highest percentage of 97.6 was scored by Sthiti Samantaray. Close to 92 students of DAV-Chandrasekharpur scored 95 per cent in Class X while Anushka Nayak and Abhilasha Panda topped the school with 99.4 per cent. In Class XII, 106 out of 389 students scored more than 90 per cent.
Four students of DPS-Kalinga excelled in Class X exam by scoring between 98.6 and 98.2 per cent while in Class XII, Ayush Ayushman (98.4 per cent), Niyati Agarwal (96.4) and Sheetal Mehk Routray (96.8) emerged the toppers in Science, Commerce and Humanities streams respectively. Students of Jupiter Public School too cleared the examinations with flying colours. While Anshika Patra of Class X scored the highest 96.4 per cent, Mrutyunjay Prusty secured 96 per cent in Class XII.
At SAI International residential school, Samaira Angel topped Class X with 98 per cent while in Class XII, Suryanshi Singh achieved the highest 98 per cent in Commerce, Anjeleena Verma in Humanities with 97.6 per cent and Science topper was Khushi Sharma with a score of 95.2 per cent.
Similarly, Sushree Suman Das and Pushkar Agarwal of St Xavier’s high school secured 98.4 per cent and 96.2 per cent in Class X and XII exams.
Shreya Rath of BJEM school scored 99.4 pc in Class X and Asutosh Kar of Class XII topped the Science stream with 99 pc.