Twin city students excel in Class XI and XII exams

BHUBANESWAR: Students of schools affiliated to CBSE in the twin city excelled in the Class X and XII board examinations, the results of which were announced on Monday. Many of them recorded 100 per cent results.

In Class XII Science examination, Sanat Mishra of Lajpat Rai DAV school, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar’s ODM Public School’s Ronit Kumar Rout scored 99.2 pc each emerging as state toppers in the stream. Overall, both Sanat and Ronit scored 100 out of 100 in three subjects. SAI International school students Sashwat Panigrahi and Adyasha Syam emerged state toppers in Commerce and Humanities streams of Class XII by securing 99.2 per cent and 99 per cent respectively.

KiiT International School reported 100 per cent first division in both Class X and XII. Around 45 per cent of Class X and XII students scored above 90 per cent. Aadyashaa Dash of Class X scored 98 per cent to emerge the school topper. In Class XII, Sneha Kumari scored the highest 97 per cent marks in Science, Palak Samantray and Priyanka Das scored 97.4 per cent in Commerce while Basundhara Roy of Humanities secured 97.4 per cent to become school toppers.

Students of KiiT who were enrolled under the SEN Global Initiative, which focuses on providing quality education to special children, also did well. All the 11 SEN students passed with first division, with the top scorer achieving 87 per cent. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta congratul ated the students on their success.