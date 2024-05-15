70 Assembly candidates have serious criminal records in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: On par with their Lok Sabha counterparts, 33 per cent of candidates across parties have criminal cases pending against them in phase two Assembly polls in the state.

As many as 35 Assembly segments under five Lok Sabha constituencies - Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska in nine districts will go to polls in the phase on May 20. An analysis of candidates’ profiles by Odisha Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), shows of 265 candidates, including 41 women, 87 have declared criminal cases with 70 among them having serious criminal cases against them. While five candidates have declared cases related to murder, 16 have cases related to attempt to murder and 11 are accused of crimes against women.

Among major parties, 28 candidates out of 35 from BJP, 17 from Congress and nine from BJD have declared criminal cases in their affidavits. The maximum 20 candidates from BJP, 12 from Congress and eight from BJD have serious charges against them.

The ADR has declared 14 Assembly segments as red alert constituencies where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases. The directions of the Supreme Court seem to have no effect on the political parties as they continue to follow their old practice of fielding candidates with criminal cases, observed an ADR member.