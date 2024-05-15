Bhubaneswar: Caste politics makes its presence felt in unlikely cosmopolitan terrain

An unexpected political campaign is playing out in the state capital as Odisha faces simultaneous elections for its Parliamentary and Assembly seats. Though Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency has the most urban, diverse, and educated demographic in the state, caste has emerged as the centrepiece around which a high stakes electoral battle is being waged between the BJD and BJP.

Caste politics has been deployed in favour of the BJD Lok Sabha candidate for Bhubaneswar, Manmath Routray. A pilot for long years, he quit his job to contest the election against former IAS officer and incumbent BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi.

The BJD is running its campaign for candidate Manmath largely around its own track record of development in Bhubaneswar. The party points to projects such as slum rehabilitation, urban transport, sports infrastructure, renovation of cultural and religious sites, and improved healthcare services while questioning Sarangi’s contribution towards her own constituency since 2019.

However, the regional party has quietly accommodated a parallel campaign in the constituency. It is being run by Manmath’s father and veteran Congressman Suresh Routray, a six-term MLA from the Congress Party. The BJD has strategically co-opted Manmath’s father to attract Congress votes. Suresh was also elected MLA in 2019 from Jatni, which falls within Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. He is one of the few Opposition politicians enjoying enormous name recognition across Odisha.