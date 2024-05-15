BJP confident of major victory in first phase of Odisha elections

BHUBANESWAR: Exuding confidence of forming the next government in the state, BJP’s Odisha election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar on Tuesday said his party will sweep the first phase elections.

Tomar claimed the saffron party would win 18 out of 28 Assembly seats. “BJP is going to win all the four Lok Sabha seats and 18 out of 28 Assembly seats that went to polls in the first phase,” he said.

Asserting BJP will get a clear majority in Assembly and form the first government in the state, he claimed the party will win 16 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats. A couple of days back, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had told a national television channel that BJP will win 16 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. With three more phases to go, the BJP is optimistic of doing well across the state.

Ahead of the first phase election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Berhampur had told the people that he had come to invite them to the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government to be held in Bhubaneswar on June 10.

He had stated that June 4, the day when results would be announced, will mark the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha. The PM also declared June 6 as the date for announcement of the name of the BJP chief minister.

Shortly after the prime minister’s assertion, BJD leader VK Pandian had announced that Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister for the sixth consecutive term on June 9. He said the oath taking ceremony will take place between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm.