Odisha: Erection of sand walls in Subarnarekha worries villagers in Jaleswar

BALASORE: Residents of Gopalpur, Rajnagar and other adjoining villages in Jaleswar of Balasore district are living in fear after lease holders of West Bengal reportedly began erecting walls in the Subarnarekha river, thus changing the course of the water body towards their habitation.

Villagers said the lease holders were doing so to facilitate lifting of sand from the area. As per sources, these lease holders began erecting the walls 20 days back and have till now constructed around 15 such walls in the river. While they claim they have received permission from the West Bengal government to lift sand from the area, residents of Gopalpur and Rajnagar said the locality comes under Odisha.

Villagers complained that the sand walls led to change in course of the river towards their areas besides facilitating illegal lifting of sand by the mafia who then transported them to West Bengal. They alleged though the area comes under Odisha, neither the state government nor the district administration does anything to stop such illegal practices.

“Since the river has begun changing its course towards our habitation, our land, houses and other properties are at risk. We are already facing immense financial issues due to floods every year but this new problem has now added to our woes,” they rued.

Villagers said around 75 pillars were erected in presence of officials of both the states to demarcate Odisha-West Bengal border after Sudarshan Das, a social worker filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in this connection. However some places were left out as the Subarnarekha river flows through them, they added.