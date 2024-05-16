Naveen Patnaik pushes campaign pitch in Sambalpur

BHUBANESWAR/ROURKELA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik embarked on a vigorous campaign on Wednesday to bolster the electoral prospects of BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, who is contesting against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat. He urged people to vote for Jodi Sankha (two conches).
Addressing a series of election meetings in Deogarh, Chhendipada, and Athamallik, Patnaik drew massive crowds with his speeches. Taking aim at the BJP-led Centre, he questioned the fulfillment of promises made, particularly the elusive ‘Acche Din’ promise, lamenting the lack of accountability from the BJP.
Addressing the gatherings, Patnaik declared that free electricity would be provided to the people starting from July, eliciting positive responses from the audience. He emphasised that this commitment was a guarantee from his administration.
Highlighting the government’s welfare initiatives such as the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Mission Shakti, school transformation, and Mamata scheme, Patnaik sought feedback from the people, who responded affirmatively.
Accompanying Patnaik in the campaign trail was BJD leader VK Pandian, who also addressed the election meetings alongside the chief minister, further solidifying the party’s stance and rallying support for Pranab Prakash Das.
Earlier on the day, Naveen and Pandian addressed a massive public meeting at an election rally in Rourkela. Naveen reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the people and highlighted various government schemes, and sought a response from the crowd on whether these schemes are good, to which, the people gave him an applauding reply.
“From July you will not get energy bill because BJD government will provide free electricity. Opposition leaders are spreading lies and shedding crocodile tears,” Naveen quipped urging the electorate to support the BJD symbol, the conch, and cautioned against falling for misinformation spread by Opposition parties.
On the occasion, Pandian lauded the CM’s efforts in bringing international recognition to Rourkela by successfully hosting the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. “Naveen Babu loves Rourkela. He has greater plans for Sundargarh district, especially Rourkela and RN Pali region. Big leaders of other parties come and talk big. Our CM talks less acts more,” the bureaucrat-turned-politician assertively stated.
Pandian said, “The CM’s second decision after taking oath in his sixth term will be to expand the BSKY to include all like anganwadi workers, ASHAs, government employees and others.”
BJD’s LS candidate Dilip Tirkey, Minister and Rourkela AC candidate Sarada Prasad Nayak along with BJD candidates for RN Pali, Birmitrapur, Bonai, Rajgangpur, Talsara and Sundargarh ACs Archana Rekha Behera, Rohit Joseph Tirkey, Bhimsen Choudhary, Anil Barwa, Jogesh Singh and Binay Toppo respectively attended the rally.