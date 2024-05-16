Naveen Patnaik pushes campaign pitch in Sambalpur

BHUBANESWAR/ROURKELA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik embarked on a vigorous campaign on Wednesday to bolster the electoral prospects of BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, who is contesting against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat. He urged people to vote for Jodi Sankha (two conches).

Addressing a series of election meetings in Deogarh, Chhendipada, and Athamallik, Patnaik drew massive crowds with his speeches. Taking aim at the BJP-led Centre, he questioned the fulfillment of promises made, particularly the elusive ‘Acche Din’ promise, lamenting the lack of accountability from the BJP.

Addressing the gatherings, Patnaik declared that free electricity would be provided to the people starting from July, eliciting positive responses from the audience. He emphasised that this commitment was a guarantee from his administration.

Highlighting the government’s welfare initiatives such as the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Mission Shakti, school transformation, and Mamata scheme, Patnaik sought feedback from the people, who responded affirmatively.

Accompanying Patnaik in the campaign trail was BJD leader VK Pandian, who also addressed the election meetings alongside the chief minister, further solidifying the party’s stance and rallying support for Pranab Prakash Das.