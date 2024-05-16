Odisha: OMC rescheduled E-auction date for sale of minerals to May 21

ROURKELA: The OMC Limited, in a course correction, rescheduled the national e-auction date for sale of minerals to May 21. The change of date came shortly after the news about clashing of the schedule with the date of voting in Sundargarh district on May 20 was published in TNIE on Tuesday.

MSTC Ltd, a government of India enterprise rendering e-commerce services and conducting the e-auction for OMC Ltd, on Wednesday through email informed the prospective bidders that the national e-auction originally scheduled for May 20 at 11 am has been rescheduled to May 21 at 11 am. However, no specific reason was cited. Further details including the national e-auction notices, offer quantity, floor price and pre-bid EMD will be intimated soon, the mail further read.

The national e-auction of the OMC Ltd for sale of different grades of iron and chrome ores in Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts was fixed on May 20 leaving the prospective bidders particularly those from Sundargarh apprehensive that they would not be able to vote. The Sundargarh LS and seven Assembly constituencies under it will go to polls on May 20.