Odisha: Voting from home begins in Khurda, 1,704 to cast votes

BHUBANESWAR: Voting from home for the elderly and persons with disabilities started in all the Assembly constituencies of Khurda district on Wednesday. The seats will go to polls in the third phase on May 25.

As per officials, 1,704 PwDs and senior citizens aged 85 and above (categorised as very senior citizens) across eight Assembly constituencies have opted for voting from home. While 1,218 are aged above 85, 482 are PwDs.

The constituencies under Khurda district are Jayadev, Bhubaneswar Central, Bhubaneswar North, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Begunia, Khurda and Chilika. The highest 321 voters in both the categories are from Chilika constituency. Within Bhubaneswar city, four constituencies have 795 voters from both categories.

Officials said a team of three to four polling officials, a police personnel and a booth level officer visited voters’ houses with a ballot box which was used by voters to cast their votes.

The exercise will continue for the next few days. In the first week of May, voting from home for elderly and persons with disabilities was held in districts under Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput constituencies. Around 4,158 PwDs and senior citizens had opted for the home voting option then.