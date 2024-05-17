Odisha pact with APEDA to export fruits, vegetables

BHUBANESWAR: Directorate of Horticulture has entered into a collaboration with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to revamp market linkage of farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in Odisha and tap global markets.

With the help of Palladium as the technical support unit of the promotion and stabilisation of farmer producer organisations (PSFPOs), this strategic alliance aims at facilitating the seamless integration of Odisha’s premium mango and fresh vegetables produce into international markets. Through the initiative, the state FPOs marked a significant milestone with the first commercial shipment of fresh produce shipped via Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on May 15.

Around 0.75 tonne of fresh produce has been shipped to Dubai, with an incremental price realisation of 20 to 30 per cent for the farmers. Around 0.5 tonne of the fresh produce was supplied by Madanamohana Farmers Producer Cooperative Society Ltd, an FPO supported by Harsh Trust from Odapada block of Dhenkanal district. Additionally, 1.22 tonne of Amrapali mangoes and Dussehri mangoes from the FPO have been exported to Italy, in the last two days achieving a 40 per cent increase in price realisation for the farmers.

Regional head of APEDA Sitakanata Mandal said this partnership marks a significant milestone in the agricultural landscape of the region. “We began exporting fresh produce to Dubai and Italy markets. The collaboration will help create a sustainable market linkage of the FPOs with remunerative markets, both domestic and international, which have high demand for fresh produce,” he said.

Associate director of Palladium Biswajit Behera said Odisha has a huge potential for supply of fresh produce to global markets. The state has more than 800 FPOs. Such global market connects will not only boost the confidence of farmers from remote parts of the state but also offer opportunities to scale up their supply positions with cost efficient quality control systems in place.