People want to give Naveen rest, make BJP form government with two-thirds majority: Nadda

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday said, people of Odisha have taken a unilateral decision to bless BJP in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections this time as they want to give rest to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Holding a roadshow in the state capital in support of party’s candidates, Nadda asserted that people of the state want to bring the BJP government with a two-thirds majority.

The BJP president held a 2 km roadshow from Mausima temple to Lingaraj temple in the morning. Accompanied by BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi and party’s Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly candidate Babu Singh, Nadda moved in a open-hood vehicle with hundreds of supporters and Mahila Morcha members marching in the front.

The BJP had made grand arrangements to make the promotional tour of its party chief for the election in the state a grand success. Traditional dance and music reverberated the stretch, as people gathered in large numbers to greet the BJP president. “Such enthusiasm of people shows that an environment for change prevails in the state,” Nadda told mediapersons during the roadshow.

“People now want to give rest to Naveen Patnaik and bring BJP to power. They want someone young, healthy and active to be the chief minister of the state. The BJP is winning all the seats in Lok Sabha as people in Odisha have decided to make Narendra Modi country’s prime minister for the third time in a row,” he said. The BJP president said the party decided not to go for any alliance and fight solo in the state as it had sensed voters’ mood much earlier.

“There will be double-engine in the state and BJP will form the government in Odisha with two-thirds majority,” he asserted.