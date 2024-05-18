Angul-Nayagarh project sanctioned: Ashwini Vaishnaw

CUTTACK: The Railway Board has sanctioned a final location survey for a new line between Angul and Nayagarh Town via Narasinghpur, Kantilo and Khandapada and a chord line between Khurda Town and Kaipadar Road.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Samabesh at Sri Ram Bazaar in Narasinghpur, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showed the sanction order and said the new line is poised to bring significant economic and infrastructural benefits to the region, enhancing connectivity and fostering growth. The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the final location survey of the 120-km railway line. Once the survey is over, construction of the line will be expedited

The Angul-Nayagarh Town portion of the project will provide connectivity to Kantilo Nilamadhab temple and promote nature tourism by extending connectivity to unexplored wildlife sanctuaries and reserve forests in the region. Besides it will also facilitate smooth freight movement to coal and power plants. The proposed new line will merge with the ongoing Khurda-Balangir line at Nayagarh Town station and take off from Khurda Town station to Kaipadar Road station in Khurda Road Vizianagaram main line.

He said BJP is going to form the next government in Odisha and double-engine governance will pave way for development and welfare in the state. The minister urged locals to vote for BJP's Cuttack Lok Sabha candidate Bhartruhari Mahtab and Badamba Assembly segment candidate Sambit Tripathy. Addressing the meeting, Mahtab said 1.5 lakh unemployed youth would get jobs six months after BJP forms the government in Odisha.

Vaishnaw participated in a roadshow from Abhimanpur in Badamba to Narasighpur Jagannath temple. He also attended an election meeting in Athagarh Assembly constituency.