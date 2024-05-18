Odisha: No place for violence in democracy, says Nikunja Bihari Dhal

BHUBANESWAR: A day after ordering deployment of 20 companies of CAPF in Ganjam in view of pre-poll violence in Khallikote, chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Friday held talks with political parties seeking their cooperation in ensuring peaceful voting in the next three phases of elections.

During the meeting, attended by leaders of major political parties, the CEO reiterated there is no place for violence in democracy and no law and order situation will be tolerated during the elections.

He appealed political parties to be part of a free, fair, impartial and peaceful election process. The CEO also expressed his satisfaction over 75.68 per cent polling in the first phase elections to four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly segments in the state and urged all stakeholders to work in the direction of ensuring maximum voter turnout in the next three phases of elections in the state.

He asked political parties to nominate women agents for ‘all-women’ or ‘Sakhi’ booths during elections. Dhal also urged political parties and their candidates to ensure proper compliance to the model code of conduct issued for the polls.