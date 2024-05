BHUBANESWAR: As campaign has reached a peak ahead of the second phase elections in Odisha on May 20, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday came down heavily on the Union ministers, CMs from other states and others leaders for resorting to what he termed derogatory and abusive language in their campaign meetings and rallies.

With the Opposition, particularly the BJP pressing all its might in the state to win the polls by bringing in top ministers, its CMs and top leaders, the chief minister said they were political tourists and their visits would not have any impact on the people of Odisha.

“Some chief ministers and Union ministers come as political tourists only at the time of elections and then they disappear. Their speeches have no effect on the people of Odisha,” Naveen told the media.

“ It is most unfortunate that many of them use derogatory and abusive language. I never believe in doing that and the people here in our state don’t appreciate such language,” he added.

The BJP has launched a campaign blitzkrieg by top leadership of the party who are holding roadshows, addressing public meeting and rallies in constituencies where elections are scheduled to be held in the second phase on May 20. The saffron party campaign has made Odia Asmita or Odia pride its main poll plank, targeting Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrat-turned-politician and Naveen’s close aide VK Pandian for his hold over the regional party and the BJD government. The party has also vociferously raised questions on Naveen’s health condition and alleged that he has been held captive.