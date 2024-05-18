Two ‘more equal’ seats have a striking common ground in Odisha

A distance of 335 km between two places can change many things. Two different geographies could mean different lives, livelihood, dialects, climate, cultural practices, food and a lot more. But, between Hinjili and Kantabanji, there are dissimilarities and equally, a common ground.

Hinjili, for all the attention it garnered over the last two decades and a half, is like a reluctant celebrity. A quaint little semi-urban place, it has grown over the years into a municipal area with modern amenities. But life moves at its own pace and no one seems to be in a hurry. The cacophony of the modern day poll campaign is absent too, so muted is the election buzz in the Assembly constituency that has elected Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik five times since 2000.

“It has never been loud in Hinjili,” says Dibya Ranjan Sahu, a banker who has lived there all his life. Sahu believes Naveen’s quiet dignity captures Hinjili’s spirit. His constituency and constituents have reciprocated that sentiment.

As you head into Sheragada block, driving past the sun-dried farm fields on the serpentine road, shepherds in the far horizon catch your eye. Vegetable farms and poultry rearing units do appear but they are few and far between. At Brahmanchhai gram panchayat, a small, dilapidated shop greets you right at the entry to the village. Shop-owner Krushna Pradhan is 70 and an affable man. Of his two sons, the younger one lives here and drives an auto-rickshaw for a living. The elder one works in Surat.