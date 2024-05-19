BJD-BJP trying to hoodwink people, says Sachin Pilot

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said BJD and BJP have a covert understanding and are fighting elections in the state only to hoodwink people.

“They (BJD and BJP) are running a double-engine government to exploit the resources of the state and its people,” Pilot told mediapersons during his visit to the state to campaign for his party’s candidates in Balasore Lok Sabha constituency. Coming down on the BJD government in the state, Pilot said it has failed on all fronts during the last 24 years of its rule. No steps were taken for development of the state during the period, he added.

Corruption, unemployment and price rise have increased during the BJD government’s tenure and the Congress has emerged as the only alternative for people, Pilot said.

The Congress leader said INDIA bloc has forged ahead in the four phases of elections completed so far.

On the other hand, BJP has gone on back foot in several states in north India including Rajasthan where it is in power. Addressing an election rally in Balasore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate and former Union minister Srikant Jena, Pilot lashed out at the Centre for trying to demolish democratic structures in the country. He accused the Narendra Modi government of making India Opposition-free. They have frozen the bank accounts of the Congress and sent two chief ministers to jail, he added.