BJD launches intensive campaign in Puri

PURI: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) intensified its campaign for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, with star campaigner VK Pandian addressing multiple public meetings to garner support for its Lok Sabha candidate, Arup Patnaik and Assembly nominee Umakant Samantaray.

Pandian spoke at Krushna Prasad and Kerandia in the Brahmagiri Assembly segment, as well as Pipili, Chilika, and Ranpur.

At Kerandia, Pandian criticised the Opposition parties for their alleged false promises and highlighted the BJP’s intent to halt popular state schemes such as the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) health insurance and Biju pension schemes. He questioned BJP star campaigners’ promises to make every state number one, pointing out the inconsistency in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claims during campaign in Odisha.

Pandian assured voters of continued and expanded welfare programmes, including free electricity for farmers and consumers up to 100 units, increased remuneration for anganwadi and Ashas, and various initiatives to support women and youth.

He urged the electorate to support Arup Patnaik and Umakanta Samantaray, promising that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would secure a historic sixth consecutive term on June 9.

Patnaik and Samantaray also addressed the crowds, appealing for votes. Earlier, they held a meeting at Krushna Prasad.

Meanwhile, Biswa Sarma also campaigned on the day for BJP’s Nimapara nominee Pravati Parida at a rally in Gop under the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Puri from Simhadwar area of Badadanda to Gundicha Temple on May 20, to strengthen the BJP’s campaign efforts. Security measures are being put in place for the event.