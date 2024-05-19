BJP leaders criticise BJD government, promise development

BALASORE: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lambasted the BJD government for its alleged neglect and demolition of religious sites in Odisha during a BJP workers meet here on Saturday.

Pradhan, also the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, claimed that monks in the state have lost faith in the BJD due to its ‘monopolistic’ practices over the past 25 years, which have purportedly led to the destruction of mathas and temples in Puri and other areas.

He accused the BJD of distributing benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to party workers instead of the intended beneficiaries.

He urged BJP workers to inform the public about the central government’s schemes, which he said have been misrepresented by the BJD. “The BJD looted the state for 25 years. When the Modi Government is giving rice free of cost and house under PMAY, the BJD government distributes the house to its party workers ignoring the real beneficiaries,” Pradhan asserted.

Highlighting instances of mismanagement, Pradhan cited the loss of the Ratna Bhandar keys in Jagannath Temple, misuse of government funds for propaganda, and excessive travel expenses of BJD leader VK Pandian. He assured that the BJP would address these issues and enhance Odisha’s development if elected.

Aparajita Sarangi, the incumbent MP from Bhubaneswar criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the state’s underdevelopment. She pointed out the lack of proper road connectivity, healthcare and water supply. She also claimed Naveen has lost popularity as few attend his public meetings compared to BJP events, indicating a shift in public support towards the BJP.