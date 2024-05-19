Hi-tech tower to study carbon sequestration in Similipal

BHUBANESWAR: An Eddy covariance flux tower has been installed in the core area of Similipal Biosphere Reserve to study forest carbon sequestration which would help understand the impact of climate change on forest carbon dynamics.

The tower has been installed at Pithabata south range by CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow. It will measure exchange of CO2, H2O and energy between the vegetation surface and the atmosphere, allowing researchers to generate scientific understanding on forest carbon dynamics and net ecosystem exchange (NEE).

A first-of-its-kind study in Similipal Biosphere Reserve to measure forest carbon sequestration and predict climate change impact on forest carbon dynamics, it is also the first initiative by CSIR to measure forest carbon flux in any semi-evergreen forest of India. It will lead to developing a model for predicting impact of climate change on Indian forest carbon dynamics.

The long-term data generated from this study will help formulate effective strategies for futuristic forest management, CSIR-NBRI officials said.

Forest carbon sequestration is a process of increasing carbon content of forest through processes that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.