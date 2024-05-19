IIT Bhubaneswar to set up centre for coastal erosion

BHUBANESWAR: IIT Bhubaneswar will establish a centre for coastal and river bank erosion, primarily focusing on research related to the morphological aspects of coastal landforms, river bank stability, and scour and deposition issues related to various offshore structures.

The centre will be set up by the School of Infrastructure under the ‘Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure (FIST)’ scheme of the Ministry of Science and Technology. The institute has signed an MoU with Chennai-based NeXHS Renewables Private Limited as per which the latter will provide partial funds for procuring necessary equipment for the proposed centre.

By combining academic expertise with industry insights, the partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of scalable renewable energy solutions that address the evolving needs of society and contribute to a sustainable future, IIT Bhubaneswar officials said. IIT Bhubaneswar director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar said the collaboration represents a significant step towards the institute’s efforts to harness the power of renewable energy technologies for a greener and more sustainable future.