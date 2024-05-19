OCPL coal mine holds occupational health and safety awareness programme

BHUBANESWAR: An occupational health and safety awareness programme focusing on pneumoconiosis was organised at Odisha Coal and Power Ltd Manoharpur coal mine project recently.

The programme organised under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) Bhubaneswar Region-II saw participation of around 200 workers. While a health check-up of the workers was conducted, they were also sensitised on the occupational hazards.

A detailed and informative presentation on ‘Pneumoconiosis - a dust related lung disease’ was given by the medical team on this occasion. It covered essential aspects such as the causes, symptoms, various stages, treatment and preventive measures of ‘pneumoconiosis’, aiming to educate and raise awareness among the workers.

Director of mines safety (mining) Prafulla Ranjan Thakur emphasised the importance of adhering to statutory requirements to prevent occupational health problems. He highlighted the critical need for effective dust control measures at workplaces, regular airborne dust surveys in mines and the consistent use of dust masks by all workers and supervisors.

Deputy director of mines safety (mining) Ulimella Shrivashankar, head of mines LRC Reddy, mine agent Praveen Ranjan, mine manager Sudhansu Sinha and other senior officials attended the programme.