RPF rescues baby stolen from Ranchi, five held

CUTTACK: Railway Protection Force (RPF), Cuttack rescued a nine-month-old baby boy who was kidnapped from Ranchi in Jharkhand and arrested five persons.

The accused are Amit Sanatan Pal (36), Radha Sahoo (38) and Sunil Mishra (18) of West Bengal, Nusrat Jahan (37) and Sohana Begum of Kalapancha within Charichhak police limits in Puri. Cuttack RPF IIC Anil Kumar Singh said one Pradeep Lohra of Dhagar Tola in Latehar district of Jharkhand had lodged a complaint with Chutia police station in Ranchi alleging his nine-month-old baby boy was stolen from his wife while she was taking rest near the ticket counter at Ranchi railway station on May 12 night.

Pradeep and his wife had come from Agartala along with the baby in a train and decided to spend the night near Ranchi railway station as there was no communication to their native Latehar district. A little later, Pradeep left to buy some food for his wife and son. In his absence from the spot, two men and a lady offered tea to his wife which she drank only to be rendered unconscious. When Pradeep returned he found his wife in a semi-conscious state with his baby boy missing.