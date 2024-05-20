Anger of sugarcane, jute farmers in Odisha to reflect in polls

KENDRAPARA: Farmers’ disillusionment with the ruling BJD over its alleged neglect and lackadaisical approach in establishing sugar and jute mills is likely to affect the party’s prospect in the ensuing elections.

It is worth mentioning that the coastal district is witnessing a decline in sugarcane and jute cultivation areas.

Umesh Chandra Singh, president of the district unit of Krishak Sabha, remarked that despite promises made by the chief minister and other leaders during the previous elections to set up a sugar mill, they failed to deliver on their commitments post-poll. Consequently, many sugarcane farmers expressed their dissatisfaction with the BJD. “As a result many sugarcane farmers are determined to teach the ruling BJD a lesson this election,” he added.

Odisha requires 2.21 lakh tonne of sugar annually but only two of the eight sugar mills are operational in the state, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain had stated in the state Assembly in 2019.

The decline in sugarcane cultivation is attributed to inadequate marketing and mill closures, leading farmers to reconsider their support for BJD candidates in upcoming elections.

On the other hand, Kishor Panda, president of the district unit of BJP, assured sugarcane farmers of establishing a sugar mill if the saffron party comes to power in the state.