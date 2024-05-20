Man hacked to death near Odisha polling booths, officials say murder not related to election

BHUBANESWAR/BARGARH: An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death, barely metres away from two polling booths in Bargarh district's Sarsara village in Odisha, when voting was underway in the fifth phase of the elections on Monday.
The murder took place 300-400 metres from polling booths 128 and 129. The deceased was identified as Biswa Mirdhank.
Chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal, however, said the murder was not poll-related, adding that personal enmity led to it. Additional central armed police forces were rushed to the spot.
Police said Mirdhank was attacked with a sharp weapon by the accused Ashok Mahanand. Unconfirmed sources said Mirdhank was engaged in picking up and dropping elderly citizens and differently-abled persons at the polling booths.
CEO Dhal said special teams have been constituted to nab the accused who would be arrested soon. IG (northern range) Himansu Kumar Lal and Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. He added that polling was normal at the two booths.
"Previous enmity between Mirdhank and Mahanand triggered the crime and police are further investigating the matter," said Bargarh district election officer and collector Aditya Goyal. He said that voting is continuing peacefully in both the polling booths and urged voters to exercise their franchise without any fear.