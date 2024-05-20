Man hacked to death near Odisha polling booths, officials say murder not related to election

BHUBANESWAR/BARGARH: An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death, barely metres away from two polling booths in Bargarh district's Sarsara village in Odisha, when voting was underway in the fifth phase of the elections on Monday.

The murder took place 300-400 metres from polling booths 128 and 129. The deceased was identified as Biswa Mirdhank.

Chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal, however, said the murder was not poll-related, adding that personal enmity led to it. Additional central armed police forces were rushed to the spot.