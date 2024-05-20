Mafia controlling all sectors in Odisha, BJP will break it: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came out all guns blazing against Naveen Patnaik's BJD government accusing it of derailing the progress and destroying the economy of Odisha in the last 25 years.

Launching a blistering attack on the Chief Minister and a coterie of officers surrounding him at two back-to-back election rallies at Angul and Cuttack, the Prime Minister said, "You trusted the BJD for 25 years but now the entire Odisha is reflecting on what it has given to you. Farmers, youth and adivasis are still struggling for a better life."

Focusing mostly on the Assembly elections, the Prime Minister dwelt on state issues at length by highlighting the shortcomings of the BJD government on all fronts. At Angul, he was flanked by Union Minister and the party’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dharmendra Pradhan as well as Dhenkanal nominee Rudra Narayan Pany.

Without taking any names, the Prime Minister said, "A mafia in the state is controlling all sectors. All government contracts are going to a select few as the mafia does not allow competition. After the BJP comes to power in Odisha, we will break the backbone of this mafia. Modi will spare none."

To strike a chord with the crowd, the Prime Minister asked, "Who ruined Odisha? Who destroyed the future of youths? Who trampled the dreams of farmers?"

Holding the BJD government responsible for this, Modi said a handful of corrupt people have captured the office of the chief minister and his residence. Even small BJD leaders have become crorepatis and have big bungalows, he said, adding, "It pains me to see the poverty and people in distress in Odisha which is full of natural resources. The BJD didn't let people benefit from the mineral resources."