Murder of BJP worker: Two main accused held in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Police have apprehended the two main accused involved in the murder of BJP worker Dilip Pahan in Khallikote, said Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena on Sunday.

The accused duo, identified as Sudarsan Pahan (20) of Srikrishnasaranpur and Papu Tarai (21) of Ramachandrapur village, has been handed over to the special investigation team (SIT). Meena said Sudarsan and Papu are the main accused in the case and both were present on the spot at the time of the murder. With this, the total number of arrests made by the police in the case has reached 11.

The SP further said CAPF personnel and police are conducting flag marches in Khallikote area as a confidence building measure. At least 11 mobile patrolling parties have also been engaged. In total, 20 companies of the CAPF have been deployed in the district. The additional SP of Ganjam is camping in Khallikote to ensure peaceful conduct of elections in eight Assembly constituencies on May 20.

Ganjam police has prepared a detailed plan for conducting the elections in the eight constituencies. Meena said for each Assembly constituency, one additional SP has been appointed as the supervisory officer. “Each constituency has been further divided into two parts. Each part will be supervised by a deputy SP ranked officer. So, one additional SP and two deputy SPs will monitor and supervise police arrangements and law and order situation in each Assembly constituency,” he said.

In addition, each police station is having at least one sector officer of inspector rank. Police stations with more than 60 polling booths have been provided with an additional sector officer along with force. At the same time, the number of mobile patrolling parties has been increased from 120 to 165 to cover the 1,439 polling stations. It has been done to ensure quick response to the reports of violence on and before the poll day.

Meanwhile, Ganjam collector Dibyajyoti Parida has clamped section 144 of the CrPC within 200 metre of all polling booths.