Naveen warns people of Opposition’s false propaganda

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said people should not believe in the false propaganda of Opposition political parties.

Lies and false propaganda are the weapons of Opposition political parties, but BJD believes in development, the chief minister said while addressing election meetings at Ghasipura and Anandpur in Keonjhar district. “You must remain alert and not get swayed by the false propaganda of these parties. You should go by the achievements and development programmes of the BJD government for the last 24 years,” he said.

The chief minister said as promised by him, people would not have to pay electricity bills if the BJD is elected to power again.

He also sought people’s response on various schemes including BSKY, Mission Shakti, LAccMI bus, Mamata, 5T schools, student scholarships, KALIA, Madhubabu pension, ration card and others.

The chief minister also addressed an election meeting at Bhadrak where he urged people to vote for Jodi Sankha, one vote for MLA and the other for the MP candidate of BJD.

Addressing the gathering, BJD leader VK Pandian said the announcement of free power to people has shocked Opposition parties. Stating the chief minister has been focusing on development of tribals, Pandian said he has not only formed the Special Development Council for protection of tribal art, culture and places of worship, but also withdrawn 50,000 petty cases against them.

He also targeted the chief ministers Assam and Chhattisgarh for promising to make Odisha number one. “They will make Odisha number one, but what will they do for their states,” he asked.