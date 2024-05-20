NOTA trend likely to impact several seats in the state

BHUBANESWAR: Amid close contest between BJP and BJD during the ongoing simultaneous elections in the state, voting in favour of None of the Above (NOTA) as has been the trend earlier could impact the prospects of candidates in several constituencies.

Introduced in 2013, following a Supreme Court directive, the NOTA option gives voters the right to reject candidates if they do not like to vote for them without compromising with secrecy of their decision. Analysis of data from the last two Assembly and General Elections indicate that NOTA gained traction across constituencies in the state. At least 1.31 per cent votes in general elections and one per cent (2,45,425 votes) in Assembly elections were polled in favour of NOTA in 2019.

The vote share of NOTA was the third highest in Odisha after Maharashtra (7.4 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (4 lakh) among seven states in the 2019 Assembly elections. It polled the highest 7,026 votes in Laxmipur constituency in Koraput district and the lowest 441 in Basta segment in Balasore district.

Voting for NOTA not only outperformed numerous small political parties and Independent candidates, its impact was notably felt in several parliamentary and Assembly constituencies where such votes outnumbered the margin of victory.

In 2019 General Elections, Nabarangpur recorded the highest 44,582 votes in favour of NOTA where the winning margin was 41,634. The margin was also less as compared to NOTA in Koraput and Sambalpur while it had a huge impact in Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Puri and Balasore. NOTA polled 36,561 votes in Koraput and 13,456 in Sambalpur where the winning margin was 3,613 and 9,162 respectively.