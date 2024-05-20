Odisha votes in crucial second phase today

BHUBANESWAR: The stage is set for the second phase polls in Odisha on Monday. This round is considered to be the most crucial as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is in the fray from two seats - his traditional stronghold Aska in Ganjam district and Kantabanji in Balangir.

The polls are crucial also for the fact that heavyweights like BJP MP candidate from Sundargarh Jual Oram, Sangeeta Singh Deo from Balangir, and BJD candidates from Sundargarh and Kandhamal respectively, Dilip Tirkey and Achyuta Samanta will test their luck.

Five Lok Sabha seats Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska and 35 Assembly constituencies in them are going to polls in this phase. This phase, particularly, is all the more interesting as candidates from both the BJD and BJP are making vigorous efforts for a better performance as compared to the 2019 polls.

The BJP, which has been claiming that it will form the next government in the state, has lined up its top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh besides chief ministers of three states to campaign in this phase.