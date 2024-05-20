Security beefed up for smooth conduct of polls

BHUBANESWAR: As voting for the politically sensitive parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in the state gets underway on Monday, Odisha Police are ready with massive security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the process.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi said 33 platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order. Around 102 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police have also been mobilised for the purpose.

Meanwhile, police are keeping a close vigil on anti-social elements after pre-poll violence was reported in three to four places including Ganjam’s Khallikote where a BJP worker was killed on Wednesday night. “A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the murder of a person in Khallikote. Two more persons were nabbed on the day in connection with the case. The total number of arrests made so far is 11. The situation is under control now,” said Sarangi.

The DGP has also directed the SPs to take stringent action against anyone found to be involved in poll violence. He has also cautioned the police officers that action will be initiated against them if they do not act tough against the miscreants.

ADG (Headquarters) RK Sharma is camping in Chhatrapur to oversee the law and order situation in Ganjam district. So far, the police have registered about 48 cases for violation of model code of conduct (MCC) and other election-related violence.