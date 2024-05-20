Sudam Marndi pledges revitalization of Haribaldev Jew temple in election campaign

BARIPADA: BJD’s candidate from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency Sudam Marndi on Sunday assured voters to give special attention to the development of Haribaldev Jew temple at Baripada if he wins the election.

Interacting with voters as part of his poll campaign in Baripada town, Marndi said several issues of the shrine have already been addressed after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned `5 crore for renovation and other development works of the temple. “I will take steps to increase the footfall of devotees at the shrine if voters elect me this time,” he said.

Besides, Marndi said he will initiate measures to widen the NH-49 at Dwarsuni ghat which has turned into a death trap for commuters. The long-standing demands of development of Amarda airstrip and revival of the Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic colleges will be given priority.

Marndi was accompanied by his party’s candidate from Baripada Assembly seat Sananda Marandi.