BJP tried to derail heritage work: CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday held his second roadshow in the capital city seeking feedback from people and making promises.

Canvassing for BJD candidates in a specially-designed bus, the chief minister raised the issue of the ambitious temple heritage development plans at both Ekamra and Puri.

While asking voters of Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency if they are happy with the work around Lingaraj temple under Ekamra Kshetra Heritage Development project so far, Naveen said BJP leaders had tried to derail the projects at Ekamra Kshetra and Puri. The roadshow saw a large gathering of BJD and Naveen supporters on both sides of the road from Palaspalli to Ekamra Kshetra. Addressing public at Sundarpada Haata, the chief minister also assured them they will not receive electricity bills from the month of July after his party forms the next government.

In his trademark style, Naveen asked the voters if they were happy with BJD’s commitment to provide free power to 90 per cent of families in Odisha. “Everyone will also receive Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana cards,” he said while urging the large gathering to press the party’s conch symbol on the EVM. The roadshow started from Punama gate flyover and moved through BDA colony square, Pokhariput, Siripur Chhack, Ganga Nagar square and Rajendra Vihar.

In 2019, BJD’s Ashok Panda had won the Bhubaneswar-Ekamra Assembly segment with a margin of 21.8 per cent votes against his BJP rival Babu Singh. This time, BJD has renominated Panda from the seat and BJP too has continued with Babu Singh. Congress has fielded Prasanta Kumar Champati, a new face.

In Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency, BJD’s Manmath Routray has locked horns with BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi and Congress’ Yashir Nawaz.