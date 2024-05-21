City ESI hospital to have critical care unit soon

BHUBANESWAR : ESI Hospital in the city will soon have a critical care unit. The state government has nominated two experts to the technical committee for advice, guidance and hand-holding support for setting up of the unit.

As per an order by issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, Prof Debasish Swain of Anaesthesiology department of DD Medical College and Hospital at Keonjhar and associate professor, SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack Dr Chandra Sekhar Behera will guide the team for setting up the unit.

The process has already begun for appointment of critical care teams, including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals. Once set up, the unit will provide critical care and life support for acutely ill patients at the hospital’s own facility. ESI Hospital has tied up with several private hospitals in the state for super-speciality treatment of its beneficiaries in Odisha region. It has roped in 12 hospitals for cardiology, 11 hospitals for cardiothoracic vascular surgery, 10 hospitals for neurology, 12 for neurosurgery and six for paediatric surgery.

Similarly, 12 hospitals have been collaborated for nephrology, 11 hospitals for urology, nine for gastroenterology, 12 for GI surgery, four for endocrinology, two for endocrine surgery, seven for burn and plastic surgery and reconstruction surgery, seven for oncology, 10 for oncosurgery and two dialysis. A health official said the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is taking steps to strengthen provisions of in-house medical services in ESI hospitals in the state.

“ESIC is committed to provide its beneficiaries comprehensive medical care. During last couple of years, efforts are being made to set up and run ICU and critical care units in all ESI hospitals,” he said.