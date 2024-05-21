Odisha sees 69% voting in second phase

BHUBANESWAR : Around 69 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of polling in Odisha on Monday amid incidents of violence reported from some areas.

Polling was held in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Assembly seats under them.

Till midnight, Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest 76.20 per cent polling followed by 70.37 per cent in Kandhamal. While Balangir Lok Sabha seat witnessed 71.46 per cent polling, 67.74 per cent of voters came out to exercise their franchise in Sundargarh. The lowest polling of 60.78 per cent was witnessed in Aska constituency.

In 2019, 72.09 per cent polling was recorded in the second phase. Bargarh had recorded 78.37 per cent followed by 74.91 per cent in Balangir, 73.1 per cent in Kandhamal and 71.89 per cent in Sundargarh. Aska had recorded the lowest polling of 65.79 per cent.

Among Assembly seats, Sonepur witnessed heavy polling and recorded 81.23 per cent till last reports came in. Polling crossed 75 per cent in several Assembly constituencies like Bhatli 79.23, Jharsuguda 78.50 and Birmaharajpur 78.37.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal told mediapersons that polling percentage is likely to increase further as people were seen waiting in long queues in several constituencies well after the polling time was over.