Six riding two motorcycles killed in road crashes

DHENKANAL/BERHAMPUR : Six persons including a five-year-old kid were killed in road mishaps in Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts on Monday.

In Dhenkanal, four persons travelling on a motorcycle died after a Hyva truck hit their two-wheeler at Tolarpasi in Pingua within Nihal Prasad police limits. While two persons died on the spot, the rest succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Police identified the deceased as Govind Deogan (30), Sony Deogan (25), Purnima Deogan (5) and Sanatan Singh (35), all residents of Jhatatentuli village. Govind and Sanatan were friends while Sony was the cousin of Govind. Purnima was Sony’s daughter.

Nihal Prasad IIC Kasinath Hansda said the four were travelling to Nihal Prasad on a bike when a speeding Hyva truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle near Tolarpasi. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the truck. The Hyva driver who absconded after the mishap, was later nabbed by police.

Similarly in Ganjam, two person were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle on NH-16 in front of Tata plant at Chamakhandi. The deceased, identified as Karunakar Biswal (49) and Gadadhar Pradhan (27), were residents of Samantarapur in Puri’s Krushnaprasad block.

Sources said the duo had gone to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur to meet an ailing relative. They were returning home on a motorcycle when a truck hit their vehicle from behind. The duo was killed instantly.

Following the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving behind his vehicle. Tension flared up in the area as irate locals gathered at the mishap site and raised a commotion. On being informed, Chamakhandi police reached the spot and pacified the angry locals. The bodies were seized and sent to MKCG MCH for autopsy.