Anti-defection law: Notice to four MLAs who quit BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The state Assembly has sent notices to four BJD MLAs who resigned from the party recently, seeking their explanation on the disqualification petition filed against them on grounds of defection.

Notices were issued to MLAs Samir Dash, Simarani Nayak, Ramesh Chandra Sai and Parshuram Dhada by the Assembly secretary on the direction of Speaker Pramila Mallik following a petition filed by government chief whip Prasanta Muduli who sought action against the legislators under the anti-defection law. The MLAs have been asked to reply by May 27.

All the four MLAs had quit BJD and joined BJP after they were denied tickets by the ruling party to contest the elections.

Dash, a three-time MLA from Nimapara, has been appointed as the spokesperson of BJP after joining the saffron party. Nayak and Dhada have been fielded by the BJP as its candidates from Hindol and Soro Assembly seats respectively.

Sources said any action by the Assembly will have no impact on the MLAs contesting the ongoing elections.

Earlier, the Speaker had disqualified Arabinda Dhali and Premananda Nayak, who had joined BJP after quitting the ruling BJD, as members of the Odisha Assembly under the anti-defection law.