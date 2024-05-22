Arjun Munda rallies support for BJP candidates in Morada

BARIPADA: Union Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday urged the people of Mayurbhanj’s Morada constituency to vote for BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Naba Charan Majhi and Assembly nominee from Morada constituency Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.

During a campaign event, Munda highlighted the public dissatisfaction with the BJD government, stating that the people of Odisha are eager for a change in leadership. “The Modi wave has reached every corner of the state, with many appreciating the developmental work undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade,” Munda assertively stated and criticised the BJD government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which would enhance healthcare facilities for people in the state.

He stressed that Odisha has vast resources that, if properly utilised, could boost the state’s economy and create job opportunities for the unemployed.