Depression to form over Bay of Bengal by Friday, cyclone not clear: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: A depression is set form over Bay of Bengal by Friday and bring heavy rain in parts of Odisha, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The national weather forecaster said, the probability of a cyclone is still not clear. The depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression but the picture on the cyclone will emerge only after the system is formed.

According to Met officials, a low pressure area under the influence of a cyclonic circulation will form over southwest Bay of Bengal by May 22 and subsequently move northeastwards concentrating into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 24. “It would continue to move northeastwards and intensify further thereafter,” the IMD stated in its weather bulletin.

Met scientist Uma Shankar Das said while the system is expected to intensify further, there has been no prediction so far regarding formation of cyclone. “Whether a cyclone will be formed or not can be known only after the system is formed,” he said.