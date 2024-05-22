Depression to form over Bay of Bengal by Friday, cyclone not clear: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: A depression is set form over Bay of Bengal by Friday and bring heavy rain in parts of Odisha, the IMD said on Tuesday.
The national weather forecaster said, the probability of a cyclone is still not clear. The depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression but the picture on the cyclone will emerge only after the system is formed.
According to Met officials, a low pressure area under the influence of a cyclonic circulation will form over southwest Bay of Bengal by May 22 and subsequently move northeastwards concentrating into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 24. “It would continue to move northeastwards and intensify further thereafter,” the IMD stated in its weather bulletin.
Met scientist Uma Shankar Das said while the system is expected to intensify further, there has been no prediction so far regarding formation of cyclone. “Whether a cyclone will be formed or not can be known only after the system is formed,” he said.
Met sources said moderate to heavy rainfall may occur at many places over North Odisha on May 24 and 25, while parts of Balasore may receive heavy rainfall of 7 to 11 cm on May 25, under the impact of the system.
The sea condition will also be rough to very rough during this period. Wind speed will be 35 to 45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph over south Bay of Bengal till May 22. Gusting will gradually increase to 60 kmph over central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal May 23 onwards, while it will go up to 70 kmph from May 24.
Keeping in view the IMD forecast, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC)’s office has asked all district collectors as well as the RDCs and officials of line departments to remain alert and keep the administrative machinery ready to meet any eventuality.
Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from May 23 and north Bay of Bengal from May 24, while those in sea have been advised to return to the coast before May 23.